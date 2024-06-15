San Jose Foos throwing Latin house music festival this weekend featuring Gordo

San Jose Foos sold over 5,000 tickets for the Saturday festival at Discovery Meadow Park with DJ and producer Gordo headlining.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose micro-influencer is turning a popular San Jose park into the site of a Latin house music festival this weekend.

A number of other performers will be there, along with food trucks and vendors.

It is set to run from noon to 9 p.m.

