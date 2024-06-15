  • Watch Now

San Jose Foos throwing Latin house music festival this weekend featuring Gordo

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Saturday, June 15, 2024
San Jose Foos throwing Latin house music festival featuring Gordo
San Jose Foos sold over 5,000 tickets for the Saturday festival at Discovery Meadow Park with DJ and producer Gordo headlining.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose micro-influencer is turning a popular San Jose park into the site of a Latin house music festival this weekend.

MORE: Skrillex and Fred Again draw thousands to SF Civic Center for sold-out rave

A number of other performers will be there, along with food trucks and vendors.

It is set to run from noon to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

