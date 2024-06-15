San Jose Foos throwing Latin house music festival this weekend featuring Gordo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose micro-influencer is turning a popular San Jose park into the site of a Latin house music festival this weekend.
San Jose Foos sold over 5,000 tickets for the Saturday festival at Discovery Meadow Park with DJ and producer Gordo headlining.
MORE: Skrillex and Fred Again draw thousands to SF Civic Center for sold-out rave
A number of other performers will be there, along with food trucks and vendors.
It is set to run from noon to 9 p.m.
For more information, click here.