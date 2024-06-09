Suspect detained after barricading himself in San Jose apartment, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect who barricaded himself inside a San Jose apartment on Sunday has been detained, police said.

Police investigated reports of a man breaking glass and throwing items from the apartment window.

The call was reported around 4:30 a.m.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of Warring Drive and Calmor Avenue in San Jose.

When officers arrived on scene, the man continued to throw items out of the window and discharged at least one round from a firearm in the direction of officers.

The suspect jumped out of a bedroom window at approximately 9:43 a.m. and was subsequently taken into custody, SJPD said.

Police said Sunday morning they are investigating the incident and are asking the public to continue avoiding the area.

Bay City News contributed to this report