Bay Area SunPower solar customers claim they're out thousands amid company's bankruptcy

SunPower Solar Bay Area customers say they're out thousands of dollars amid the company's bankruptcy and CSLB accusation.

SunPower Solar Bay Area customers say they're out thousands of dollars amid the company's bankruptcy and CSLB accusation.

SunPower Solar Bay Area customers say they're out thousands of dollars amid the company's bankruptcy and CSLB accusation.

SunPower Solar Bay Area customers say they're out thousands of dollars amid the company's bankruptcy and CSLB accusation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area residents say they're out thousands of dollars for solar systems that either aren't working properly, weren't fully installed, or had installations that caused damage to their homes. SunPower solar is one of the largest and most well-known solar providers. Now the company has filed for bankruptcy and is also facing an accusation by the Contractors State License Board that could result in having its contractor license revoked.

On a hot day in Burlingame, the sun beats down on Lauren Wells' roof, generating energy in these solar panels.

MORE: SunPower files for bankruptcy, lays off more than 350 California employees

"I tried to do the right thing. Everybody says the world is warming, said Wells.

But Wells says doing the right thing has cost her excessive amounts of money and time.

"It was supposed to take three months and three days. It has taken a year and a half and ten days of my time staying home waiting for them to show up and do the work," said Wells.

"It's still not working the way it should," she continued.

Wells says she paid SunPower Solar $46,000 out of pocket. She owes another $11,500 she says she has no intention of paying.

"One or more devices are not communicating properly," said Wells.

In August, SunPower Solar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But complaints about the company started coming into the ABC7 Newsroom and the Contractors State License Board prior to August.

The Villegas family had SunPower Solar installed at their home in April.

MORE: CA energy giants battle over future of solar power systems, influence on energy usage

"I have cancer, so I figured if anything goes upside down with me, my wife will still be able to afford the PG &E and stuff staying here with the solar," said Villegas.

However, within two weeks of the installation, their house flooded during a rainstorm.

"We spent four days listening to jet engines dry our house out," said Jeanette Villegas.

Villegas says when SunPower sent someone to check out what had happened -

"He said out of all my panels, there's only one done correctly. And that's 24 panels."

The Villegas family showed us messages from SunPower saying it would reimburse them for the roof repairs. But Richard Villegas says when the bill came in at $25,000, SunPower didn't pay.

Then sent the family to collections because they stopped paying SunPower's bills.

"I want out of this contract complete and to put my house back to how it was before they walked into my door," said Villegas.

Those pricey solar panels now?

"They're sitting against my house and against my garage in the back," Villegas continued.

MORE: Solar power finds floating home in Healdsburg along Russian River

According to a accusation filed on March 28 of this year by the Contractors State License Board to potentially revoke SunPower Corporate Systems contractor license, one complaint dates back to October of 2022 when a family in Piedmont says SunPower left a 2 foot by 2 foot access hole in their garage ceiling and ruined up to 2/3rds of the home's roof by wearing down much of the asphalt shingles during installation of the solar system.

According to the filed accusation an industry expert found SunPower failed to meet accepted trade standards. Also that SunPower declined to repair the issues despite having multiple opportunities to do so.

The accusation says it cost the family more than $22,000 to correct the roof. After subtracting out the balance owed on their SunPower contract, the family still owed $365 to complete the repairs.

The case is with the Attorney General's Office and could lead to discipline up to and including the revocation of SunPower's license if the violations are proven.

Regarding the bankruptcy, CSLB tells 7 On Your Side Investigates, "CSLB's primary mission is to protect consumers, and it will continue with its case to ensure this protection, regardless of the contractor's financial condition."

Lauren Wells and the Villegas family also filed complaints with CSLB. Wells filed her complaint prior to SunPower filing for bankruptcy. The Villegas family filed their complaint after SunPower had already filed for bankruptcy.

CSLB tells 7 On Your Side Investigates that it received the complaints and they have been assigned to an investigator.

"I said this is going to be a problem. There are thousands of people in the Bay Area that have SunPower and I think we're all in big trouble," said Catherine Machalinski, who lives in Benicia.

Machalinski says her SunPower Solar system hasn't been working correctly for three months.

MORE: Nonprofit group installing solar systems for low-Income families while training technicians

"I was taking pictures, I had the panel open, they had me flipping breakers trying to get it restarted," said Machalinski.

She says SunPower canceled multiple repair appointments.

"A couple of weeks later I got an email from them saying we are unable to repair your system essentially good luck and they're like we're done," she continued.

The email did include the following option, quote, "...owning your own system allows you to contact any solar servicing company for repair work should you need service urgently."

It also said, "We are working diligently on an agreement with a service provider..."

In an emailed statement, SunPower tells 7 On Your Side Investigates, it is addressing customers' frequently asked questions on its website.

There, SunPower suggests customers can find local service providers if they need service. But Machalinski and Wells say that hasn't been helpful for them.

"All I get is I don't know, SunPower hasn't told us anything, we don't know where we stand, we don't have anymore information than you do, we didn't put in the system so we can't do anything to help you. It's not our problem," said Wells.

Machalinski says the SunPower service provider she called said they couldn't locate her system within the SunPower network.

She ultimately called another SunPower dealer who told her she needed a new part. She's waiting for the delivery.

"I want to be hopeful but I'm not particularly hopeful," said Machalinski.

"I don't know what my options are," she continued.

A hearing regarding the SunPower accusation is scheduled for April 14, 2025. The Attorney General's Office will represent CSLB in the matter. The date is subject to change. SunPower is directing those with additional questions about the bankruptcy to reach out to Epiq, an agent retained by SunPower.

In an emailed statement to 7 On Your Side Investigates, the company says, "SunPower intends to provide relevant updates to customers as it becomes available through the Chapter 11 process. More information can be found on the docket and SunPower's website , where FAQs are being updated as information becomes available. Customers with additional questions regarding SunPower's bankruptcy should reach out to Epiq by calling toll-free at (888) 410-9433 or +1 (971) 298-7638 for calls originating outside of the U.S., or email at SunPowerinfo@epiqglobal.com ."