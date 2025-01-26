San Jose's Little Saigon lights up as Tet Lunar New Year celebrations begin

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As with most East Asian cultures, the lion dance is part of ushering in the new year.

Vince Vo and his family were among the few thousands who joined in Tet Lunar New Year celebrations in San Jose's Little Saigon.

"I like to bring my family here to go back to our tradition every year. To remind us how we lived in the past. And carry over to the future," says Vo.

MORE: ABC7 proud new home of San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade

That sense of honoring tradition is part of this year's theme: Bridging Generations.

Organizers say the origin story of many of the Bay Area's Vietnamese community is as refugees of the 20-year Vietnam War. The U.S. military ground war began in 1965 in support of the South, who were fighting the communist North. The communists won in 1975.

This year marks what organizers call "The 50th anniversary of the mass exodus and early resettlement of refugees displaced by the fall of Saigon."

MORE: SF's Chinese NY Parade and Festival kicks off; Joan Chen named Grand Marshal

"So many people have come over from Vietnam or even just been here for a long time, we lose sight of our culture. And it is really amazing that everyone is connected, not only with Vietnamese American culture, but with Lunar New Year in general," says Natalie Phan, who was born and raised in San Jose.

For the Vietnamese, it is the year of the wood snake. Organizers add that Saturday night's celebration is to "remember, recreate and retain" their heritage in their adopted homeland.

"It is extremely important to have visibility, exposure to the language, keep our culture alive within an ever-changing political climate. That's why we bring our kids. Share our food, the dancing, the arts, all that," explains Lifon Huynh, a San Jose resident.

The celebrations continue on Sunday.