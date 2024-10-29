24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Santa Clara County 911 dispatcher killed in head-on collision, CHP says

The dispatcher has been identified as 35-year-old Priscilla Jones

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 1:17AM
Santa Clara Co. 911 dispatcher killed in head-on collision: CHP
Santa Clara Co. 911 dispatcher killed in head-on collision: CHPSanta Clara County 911 dispatcher Priscilla Jones has been identified as one of the victims in a head-on crash that killed both drivers in Gilroy.

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 911 dispatcher has been identified as one of the victims in a head-on crash that killed both drivers in Gilroy early Monday morning.

The collision happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 25 near Bloomfield Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old man driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra was headed south on the road near Bloomfield Avenue when he swerved over double yellow lines into the northbound lane.

The Nissan ran into an oncoming vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Charger being driven by a Santa Clara County 911 communications dispatcher.

That dispatcher has been identified as 35-year-old Priscilla Jones.

The road was closed for five hours for investigation.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol factored in the collision.

Bay City News contributed to this report

