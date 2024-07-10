Santa Clara County health officials warn of possible measles exposure

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A measles exposure is leading to a health alert in the South Bay.

Santa Clara County health officials say an infected person went to two restaurants Monday, July 1 -- a Starbucks on Blossom Hill Rd. in Los Gatos and Taqueria Los Pericos at 139 Water St. in Santa Cruz.

Then on Tuesday, July 2, that person took a flight from San Jose Mineta International Airport to Chicago.

"We are working with the CDC, with the state health department, and other agencies to investigate and identify any individuals here in our county who may have been exposed and provide them with recommendations on how they can stay safe, said Dr. Monika Roy, Santa Clara County Public Health Dept. assistant health officer.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should first check to see if they've been vaccinated against measles.

Those who haven't should call their doctor as soon as possible.

Also, monitor for symptoms like a fever or unexplained rash.

Symptoms could appear up to three weeks after exposure.