Santa Clara County homeless encampments facing Shigella outbreak

Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Santa Clara County health officials issued an alert Tuesday about a Shigella outbreak among the homeless population.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An effort is underway to help stop the spread of a bacterial infection in Santa Clara County. County health officials issued an alert Tuesday about a Shigella outbreak among the homeless population.

The county has three confirmed cases since June 3. Two people needed hospital treatment, and there are 19 more suspected cases. Most have been traced to one encampment.

"We're really pursing this situation aggressively because of the number of cases as well as the setting and making sure that this doesn't spread further," said Monika Roy, assistant health officer of Santa Clara County Health Dept.

Shigella is a highly contagious bacteria that can cause diarrhea and sometimes severe disease.

It can be spread by eating or drinking something contaminated with the bacteria - from a shared surface or directly from someone who is infected.

The infection clears itself without treatment for most healthy people.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
