Bay Area woman claims Diddy 'gang raped' her as revenge for saying he was involved in Tupac's death

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a disturbing new lawsuit from a Bay Area woman who claims he "gang-raped" her as revenge for saying he was involved in Tupac's death.

The woman claims to have met Diddy over FaceTime in 2018 after running into one of his friends at a bar.

During that interaction, she told Diddy she believed he was involved in Tupac's murder. Diddy allegedly told the woman she would pay for what she said.

About a month later, Diddy's friend allegedly "set her up" to be raped when he invited her to his Orinda apartment.

She claims it was there that she was drugged, threatened with a knife, sexually assaulted, and raped by multiple people.

She is seeking $50 million in damages.

Diddy's attorney has not responded to the allegations.

On Tuesday, Diddy's lawyers asked a New York judge to force prosecutors to disclose the names of his accusers in his sex trafficking case.

The lawyers wrote in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge that the hip-hop music maker needs to know the identities of his alleged victims so he can prepare adequately for trial.

Last week, a May 5 trial date was set for Combs. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.