Several SF lanes closed near Bay Bridge due to police activity, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Additional lane closures are in place as well as the closure of the left lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 east of Fourth Street in San Francisco as negotiators continue to speak with an individual in crisis, the California Highway Patrol said on social media Sunday afternoon.

The southbound lanes of Embarcadero are also closed, the CHP said. The CHP is working with its partners at the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department on the case.

There is no estimated time of reopening and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

You can check the latest ABC7 traffic conditions in the San Francisco Bay Area here.