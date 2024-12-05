SF Supervisor Joel Engardio facing possible recall over support closing down Great Highway

Several San Francisco residents launched an effort to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio over his support in shutting down the Great Highway.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Like many residents in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood, Albert Chow is upset. After city voters passed Proposition K, shutting down a two mile stretch of the Great Highway, Chow worries it will have a negative impact on both his neighborhood and his business.

"You close a vital artery like the Great Highway that does anywhere between 14 and 20,000 commuters a day and put them on the other two north-south lanes or when they get frustrated with those two lanes, they'll end up going through our streets," Chow said.

Chow, like many residents in this area, places a lot of the blame on his District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio.

The frustration culminated on Tuesday when several residents launched an effort to formally have Engardio recalled over his support in shutting down the Great Highway.

"I'm focused on finding traffic solutions given the situation we're in today and making sure people can get where they need to go," Engardio said.

According to an ABC7 data team analysis, while the majority of city voters chose to close part of the highway, almost all areas Engardio represents voted not to close it.

Engardio says while he supports residents' right to organize a recall, he wants voters to consider his stances on a variety of issues, not just Prop K.

He also says he wants to have conversations with recall supporters and hear their concerns over traffic and other issues.

"City supervisors have to represent our districts, but we also have to represent the city as a whole. And it's impossible for one city supervisor to be in agreement 100% of the time on every issue," said Engardio.

But the Great Highway is only part of the concern. Chow says he worries the city is becoming less and less car friendly overall.

"I don't think cars are the enemy. I think all modes of transportation are valid, but at the same time you have public transportation that's not quite adequate," he said.

And as for Engardio's offer to talk and listen to local residents, Chow says he's already heard enough.

"The more I think about it, what is there to talk about at this point?" he said.