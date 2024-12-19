SFPD arrests woman who vandalized several Mission District businesses with graffiti

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman accused of vandalizing multiple businesses with graffiti throughout San Francisco's Mission District has been arrested, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, surveillance video captured a clear image of a woman accused of vandalizing several businesses at 2449 Mission St. in San Francisco.

"It's really sad to see a lot of these arts defaced lately, it's super sad. All these people put their heart and soul into these murals for everyone to look at that is part of the intrigue of the Mission," said Peter, Mission Cannabis Club store manager.

In the video, the woman can be seen spray-painting a beloved mural. It's a treasured piece for many in San Francisco by local artist Mario Cid Gonzalez, who passed away in 2021.

"This one was one of his last pieces. So he did this one and down the corner there as well. He did that mural as well. Good guy. It's sad this happened," said Peter.

Business owners began to distribute the face of the woman hoping someone would identify her. In the process, they found more victims. Carmen Elias, the owner of La Mejor Bakery, found the woman painting her parklet and confronted her.

"As soon as I mentioned if you don't answer, I'm going to call the police - I'm not going to let you touch anymore, she left," said Carmen Elias, owner of La Mejor Bakery.

The city offers to paint over graffiti in certain commercial areas, but that doesn't include murals. If graffiti is not fixed within 30 days, business owners could face a fine of about $360. The city sends warnings before fines are implemented.

"We look for patterns - if we can catch somebody, we will. We want to make sure it's the culprits who are being punished for this, not the people whose properties are tagged," said Rachel Gordon, spokesperson for the San Francisco Public Works Department.

SFPW works with the city's police department and district attorney to prosecute prolific taggers.

SFPD has since arrested the woman. In a statement, SFPD responded:

"On 12/18/24, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a business located on the 2400 Mission Street regarding a report of a vandalism/graffiti that they observed in a local news story. Through the course of the investigation officers were able to identify the suspect who they discovered was arrested by SFPD Officers from Ingleside Station. The suspect was in custody for another graffiti/vandalism incident that occurred on 12/17/24 to a business located on the 4300 block of Mission St. (Case# 240-777-689) Officers from Mission Station placed additional felony and misdemeanor charges on Da Costa Pereira while in custody at San Francisco County Jail."

A relief for many, who are now working to restore the beloved mural.

"We are hoping that this weekend if there is no rain, that we are going to be able to be fix it. We are going to continue working with the owners," said Susana Rojas, executive director of Calle 24 Mission Cultural Center.