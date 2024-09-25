SFPD's new non-lethal tool used during BART station shooting 'failed,' experts say

SFPD's newly-released bodycam video of the Powell BART station shooting shows the BolaWrap device did not deter the suspect.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bodycam video from the San Francisco Police Department breaks down what led to an officer-involved shooting in the heart of the city's downtown.

"Get your hands up. Hey!" yelled an officer at the suspect.

The police officer chased the armed suspect from a liquor store and then into the Powell Street BART station around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 13, all while bystanders and tourists took cover as shots rang out.

In the latest SFPD townhall, the department shows the use of a new tool, described as "flying handcuffs," or BolaWrap.

"This footage also shows acting sergeant number one activate the BolaWrap device two more times," described SFPD officer, Mark Im.

The non-lethal tool was deployed several times by officers as the suspect kept walking in public with a gun. The president of the San Fransisco Police Officer's Association gave her take.

San Francisco police shot an allegedly armed man after chasing him on foot into the plaza of the Powell Street BART station Friday morning.

"Don't bring in a BolaWrap to a gunfight. You had a person who was armed with a firearm. A BolaWrap was deployed three times and it failed," said Tracy McCray, presidents of the San Francisco Police Officer's Association.

McCray said officers followed their training, but this was not the best approach.

"When they deploy it, a person has to be standing still. That person was moving," said McCray.

Officers ended up shooting the suspect multiple times,

"We are now going to play BWC footage from officer number four who discharged the firearm," described Officer Im.

The San Francisco Police Commission reviews police shootings and their strategies.

"When we saw the presentation of the BolaWrap and the police commission authorized it, it's clear that it's not a perfect tool, that it's used for some circumstances so I'm glad that it was tried," said Kevin Benedicto, an San Francisco Police Commissioner.

McCray believes officers would have benefitted from a stun gun.

"They didn't want to shoot him. They wanted to take him safely into custody," said McCray.

San Francisco police officers are not allowed to use taser. A conversation the POA is resurfacing after this incident, but not everyone agrees.

"The data on tasers have very worrying piece or some data that shows in custody deaths go up after tasers are first implemented. There are a number of issues of why voters acted to restrict SFPD officers used of tasers almost 10 years ago," said Benedicto.

The suspect was booked on nine counts including resisting a peace officer. The incident is currently being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney's office.