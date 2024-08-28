  • Watch Now

Shake Shack closes 'underperforming' downtown Oakland location

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 10:51PM
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Shake Shack announced on Wednesday is closing nine stores including the one in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood.

This is the first time the popular burger chain has closed a location in the Bay Area.

There is another one just a couple of miles away in Emeryville.

Shake Shack says the locations were "underperforming" and will all shutter by the end of September.

Including Oakland, six are in California while the others are in Texas and Ohio.

