Shake Shack closes 'underperforming' downtown Oakland location

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Shake Shack announced on Wednesday is closing nine stores including the one in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood.

This is the first time the popular burger chain has closed a location in the Bay Area.

There is another one just a couple of miles away in Emeryville.

Shake Shack says the locations were "underperforming" and will all shutter by the end of September.

Including Oakland, six are in California while the others are in Texas and Ohio.