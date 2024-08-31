Man charged with killing 5 family members in Alameda home pleads not guilty to charges

Shane Killian, 54, is accused of murdering his two young sons, his wife, and his mother-and-father in-law
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The man charged with killing 5 of his family members last month in Alameda pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Shane Killian, 54, is accused of murdering his two young sons, his wife, and his mother-and-father in-law.
The mass shooting happened on July 10 inside the family's house on Kitty Hawk Road.
The victims were identified as:
Miguel Angel Carcamo Ramirez, 70 year old
Brenda Natali Morales, 36 year old
William Andrew Killian, 6 year old
Wesley James Killian, 1 year old
A fifth victim has not been identified.
One-year-old Wesley James Killian was the initial survivor, critically injured in the domestic shooting, but succumbed to his injuries.
Killian served 60 days in jail for misdemeanor assault on a government official in North Carolina in 2011. The incident involved a gun at a gas station, which led to a high-speed chase.
He faces life in prison if convicted of all charges with special-circumstances.
Killian's next court appearance is in October.
