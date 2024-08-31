Shane Killian, 54, is accused of murdering his two young sons, his wife, and his mother-and-father in-law

Man charged with killing 5 family members in Alameda home pleads not guilty to charges

Shane Killian, the man charged with killing 5 of his family members last month in Alameda, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Shane Killian, the man charged with killing 5 of his family members last month in Alameda, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Shane Killian, the man charged with killing 5 of his family members last month in Alameda, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Shane Killian, the man charged with killing 5 of his family members last month in Alameda, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The man charged with killing 5 of his family members last month in Alameda pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Shane Killian, 54, is accused of murdering his two young sons, his wife, and his mother-and-father in-law.

This is an undated image of Shane Killian, the man accused of killing several family members, in an East Bay courtroom.

RELATED: 4 allegedly shot and killed by family member in Alameda home identified by coroner

The mass shooting happened on July 10 inside the family's house on Kitty Hawk Road.

The victims were identified as:

Miguel Angel Carcamo Ramirez, 70 year old

Brenda Natali Morales, 36 year old

William Andrew Killian, 6 year old

Wesley James Killian, 1 year old

A fifth victim has not been identified.

One-year-old Wesley James Killian was the initial survivor, critically injured in the domestic shooting, but succumbed to his injuries.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

Killian served 60 days in jail for misdemeanor assault on a government official in North Carolina in 2011. The incident involved a gun at a gas station, which led to a high-speed chase.

RELATED: Alameda father shoots and kills 4 family members, including 6-year-old son, police say

As the sun set over the beaches of Alameda Thursday night, over a dozen friends and neighbors came out to remember the family members killed.

He faces life in prison if convicted of all charges with special-circumstances.

Killian's next court appearance is in October.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker