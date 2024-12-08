Holiday small business pop-up event moves into San Francisco Centre to attract more shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The holiday shopping season is on and San Francisco is hoping to breathe new life into a troubled shopping mall.

This weekend, a holiday shop and dine pop-up is showcasing small businesses, with the hope of bringing more foot traffic to the downtown San Francisco Centre.

"We are selling cannolis, grandma's recipe. She's 102 years old in Sicily," said Girolamo Aliotti from Cannoli & Co.

It's not every day you can come to the mall during the holiday season to sample hand-crafted cannolis or see dozens of small Bay Area businesses selling one-of-a-kind gifts. But this is no ordinary mall.

"I've lived in the city 20 years. I used to shop in this mall. We all knew it was hurting," said Patricia Le, owner of Pato.

It's why city economic development leaders moved the Shop Dine SF Holiday Pop-up event from city hall to the San Francisco Centre--the former Westfield Mall--where more shoppers are needed.

"So bringing them here in one location, people can explore the makers and then explore the mall, so it's been a great partnership," said Marianne Thompson from San Francisco Office of Small Business.

"I think it's important to showcase small businesses in SF, especially people who don't have brick and mortars," Aliotti said.

More than 50 vendors were set up under the now-empty, iconic dome. Bryan Robinson is optimistic about the future of downtown shopping.

We have some of the best views. This is an amazing structure, and we are here to put new life into it," said Robinson from Sam's Gourmet Jams.

It's no secret this mall is hurting after suffering economic challenges. Many stores have left. In fact, this part of the mall looks like a ghost town.

"I really like the idea of the San Francisco Centre is allowing this kind of situation to occur. I guess it's a great way to revisit this mall with a fresh take," said shopper Olivia Ongpin.

Some shoppers discovered the pop-up event. Others made it a Saturday destination.

"I mean honestly, it's the reason I came to the mall today, to support small businesses," said Andrea Ralph from Benicia.

The city believes events like this are working.

"We have noticed a tremendous increase in foot traffic and an increase in people coming downtown," Thompson said.

The city estimated about 200 to 300 people to show up for the two-day holiday pop-up event.