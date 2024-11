Small plane lands on Highway 85 in San Jose, CHP says

No injuries are reported after CHP says a 14-foot plane landed on Southbound Highway 85 Monday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- No injuries are reported after California Highway Patrol says a 14-foot plane landed on the freeway Monday morning.

The plane landed on Southbound Highway 85, before De Anza Boulevard just after 7 a.m.

The plane is blocking the right two lanes of the freeway, but the left two lanes are open. Emergency crews are on scene and working to clear the right lanes.

It's unclear why the plane was forced to land.

