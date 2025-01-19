Oakland nonprofit heading to LA with donated pet goods, shovels for cleanup efforts

An Oakland nonprofit is ready to deliver donated pet supplies. They also plan to dig in and start cleaning up debris from the firestorm when it's safe to do so.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is stepping up again, sending more help and relief to those impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Volunteers from Oakland's Urban Compassion Project were loading up a trailer with donated supplies on Friday, bound for LA.

People have been dropping off donations of pet supplies to the nonprofit this week.

Items will be delivered to local animal shelters, some which lost everything in the fires.

"We're going to a few other places that burned down to see how they can be supported. Like Philozoia, which burned down, they helped neglected dogs," said volunteer Supriya Golas.

Founder Vincent Ray Williams is packing shovels, rakes and debris grabbers. He said the real mission of Urban Compassion Project is supporting unhoused communities by cleaning illegal dumping around encampments or anywhere they find it.

A recent Instagram post shows their efforts in Oakland. Williams says he'd like to put those cleanup skills to work, cleaning up fire debris when it's safe to do so.

"As an organization which cares about the community in general with compassion, we want to go down and do our part," Williams said.

Last weekend, hundreds of folks showed up to this drive-thru donation event in Emeryville, where they were collecting items for LA fire survivors. It was a big success.

The Urban Compassion Project was still collecting donations minutes before Williams and Golas hit the road.

"We've done great work in Oakland, but what's happened is the LA fires have affected a whole lot of people negatively," Williams said.