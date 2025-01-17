'Medicine for the heart': North Bay donation drive for LA fire victims gets big response

What started as a small, grass roots effort by a Petaluma man to collect donations for LA fire victims has now gone Bay Area-wide.

What started as a small, grass roots effort by a Petaluma man to collect donations for LA fire victims has now gone Bay Area-wide.

What started as a small, grass roots effort by a Petaluma man to collect donations for LA fire victims has now gone Bay Area-wide.

What started as a small, grass roots effort by a Petaluma man to collect donations for LA fire victims has now gone Bay Area-wide.

In the North Bay, a convoy of relief supplies will soon be headed to Southern California to help those impacted by the firestorm disaster.

What started as a small, grass roots effort by a Petaluma man to collect donations has now gone Bay Area-wide.

"We have all of our bags marked with sizes and what's in them," said Chris Brown.

Chris Brown from Petaluma is feeling pretty grateful that so many folks are stepping up to help the people of LA impacted by the wildfires.

MORE: San Francisco SPCA rescues animals from overcrowded LA shelters impacted by wildfires

"It's medicine for the heart," said Brown.

Last weekend, Brown started a Facebook group called "For the Fire Victims," with hopes of collecting some relief donations.

What happened next left him surprised and almost speechless.

"People stepped up and said hey, I'll drive down with my truck," said Brown.

MORE: Bay Area steps up for donation events benefitting Los Angeles wildfire victims

Friends and strangers showed up in Santa Rosa Thursday dropping off donations by the carload.

Kayla Taylor remembers when the North Bay needed a lift.

"Our community went through the same thing a few years back, I wasn't in a place to help out now I am, whatever I can do," said Taylor.

During ABC7's visit, a truck from the South Bay arrived with donations, much of it collected by a 4-year-old girl from San Jose who saw the Facebook post.

MORE: California fires: Ways to help those affected by multiple, growing wildfires

"Hi my name is Amari, I'm 4 years old. I'm donating to the people who lost homes in the fires," said Amari Raju In a video clip recorded by her parents.

Young Amari got involved. She went shopping with her parents for relief supplies and passed out flyers at school, asking classmates for help.

"Her parents reached out and, uh- sorry I'm getting emotional. It blew my mind a 4-year-old told her parents, we have to help the fire victims," said Brown.

Brown says the response from the Bay Area has been humbling - a convoy of volunteers will head to LA with all the donations as soon as this weekend where a nonprofit will get it to those in need.

"The way things are going and people stepping up, it's a beautiful thing," Brown added.