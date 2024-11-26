Fighting food insecurity: South Bay nonprofits host giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving

In the South Bay, multiple organizations are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

In the South Bay, multiple organizations are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

In the South Bay, multiple organizations are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

In the South Bay, multiple organizations are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Right around the holidays is often when food insecurity is felt the hardest.

But in the South Bay, multiple organizations are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

With Thanksgiving just three days away, Andreshell Allensworth waited two hours in line, in the rain, to make sure her family has something on the table.

"It's a blessing, it's a blessing - it's great that humanity is still here, helping families in need and it's a joyful day!" Allensworth said.

It's the first time this single parent of three has signed up for help with Sacred Heart Community Service, a nonprofit anti-poverty organization.

MORE: Scouts partner with Bay Area food banks for annual holiday collection drive

"I have a 26-year-old, I have a 14-year-old, and a 12-and-a-half-year-old, plus my chihuahuas," she said.

Over the span of just three days, Sacred Heart is aiming to serve a total of 4,000 families just like hers with their holiday food box program.

Monday's rush only accounts for about the first 1,000 families.

But they say, the line of people waiting outside speaks volumes about the need in the community.

"Despite the fact that we live among wealth and abundance here in Silicon Valley, there are a lot of folks that are really struggling to make ends meet and so during the holiday season, that stress can be doubled trying to put a holiday meal on the table for your family," Demone Carter, a spokesperson for Sacred Heart Community Service said.

MORE: How much will your Thanksgiving dinner cost this year? Tips to save money at the grocery store!

It's a similar story over at PayPal Park, with the Hunger at Home nonprofit.

"We're not just giving out food today, we're giving out kindness, hope and dignity," Ewell Sterner, CEO and founder of Hunger at Home said.

Sterner is the CEO and founder of Hunger at Home, a food recovery organization.

He says, of the roughly two million people living in Santa Clara County, about 37% are food insecure.

"So you look at the abundance of product that's going into the landfill versus the need, we're here to try to continue to create awareness and to ensure that it keeps from the landfill and gets to the families that are food insecure," Sterner said.

MORE: Climate Ready: How to host a less wasteful Thanksgiving

And while they're here with food distribution every Monday year-round, rain or shine, this week, they had a few extra hands to help with the rush, thanks to PG &E.

"Really wanting to make sure people feel welcome, not ashamed or embarrassed at all, but just truly welcomed and that we are here to serve them, and that's what touches my heart," Teresa Alvarado, VP of PG &E for the South Bay and Central Coast said.

Any families still needing support this Thanksgiving are encouraged to stop by Sacred Heart between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday or 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

You do not have to pre-register.

"Thank you, thank you so, so much, it's very helpful and I appreciate all of you," Allensworth said.