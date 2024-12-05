Bay Area Korean community rallies behind loved ones amid South Korea chaos

The Bay Area Korean community rallied in support of loved ones caught in the chaos in wake of South Korea's embattled president declaring martial law.

The Bay Area Korean community rallied in support of loved ones caught in the chaos in wake of South Korea's embattled president declaring martial law.

The Bay Area Korean community rallied in support of loved ones caught in the chaos in wake of South Korea's embattled president declaring martial law.

The Bay Area Korean community rallied in support of loved ones caught in the chaos in wake of South Korea's embattled president declaring martial law.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area's Korean community rallied Wednesday in support of loved ones caught in the chaos in wake of South Korea's embattled president declaring martial law.

"I really wanted to come out today in solidarity with the people in Korea," said Jonathan Kim, an Emeryville resident with family in South Korea. "I'm concerned but I'm also really proud of the Korean people for standing up and, you know, taking a stand against this really kind of arbitrary action that he's taken."

As he declared martial law in a televised speech late Tuesday, the president said the measure would be necessary due to the actions of the Democratic Party, a liberal coalition that Yoon accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

MORE: South Korean state council passes resolution lifting martial law

The declaration included banning political activities, including rallies and protests. Yoon also called for a stop to the "dissemination of fake news" and the manipulation of public opinion. All press would have been controlled by the state under the declaration.

The move sparked protests and -- just hours after the declaration -- the National Assembly voted early Wednesday morning to demand that the president lift the martial law order. A majority of parliament voted to lift the decree requiring that it then be lifted, under the South Korean constitution.

Tara Campbell: "Are you worried about your family?"

Nathan Kim, San Francisco resident: "Absolutely. I mean, I just finished texting them and seeing how they're doing. There's been radio silence."

MORE: South Korean president faces calls to resign after martial law lifted

"Diasporic Koreans are here to show the Koreans back at home that we are with them, that we're in solidarity with them," said event organizer, Karina Hwang.

"The South Korean people, we're not only proud, but extremely resilient. We are powerful and yeah, we're going to get through this," Kim said.

While their loved ones continue the battle in South Korea, they have no plans on backing down here.

"We just want to say that we're going to continue to be out here we will continue to show solidarity with Koreans back in Korea. We're going to continue to show up," Hwang said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.