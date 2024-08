Shooting in Oakland streets shuts down I-880 for investigation

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP on Thursday determined a shooting near 16th Avenue in Oakland happened on city streets, not on the freeway.

Southbound Interstate 880 reopened after about an hour of searching for shell casings.

The incident was called in around 5:20 p.m.

All lanes were closed, causing a long back up for commuter traffic going southbound all the way up to West Oakland.