Early tally shows San Mateo Co. voters approve Measure A to give supervisors power to remove sheriff

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- As votes are still being counted in the San Mateo County Measure A special election, it appears voters want Sheriff Cristina Corpus gone.

Their ballots are deciding whether to give the board of supervisors the authority to consider removing the embattled sheriff from office.

Election crews were up until about midnight Tuesday counting the votes and there are still more to be counted. But based on the last batch of results reported from San Mateo County, about 85% of voters said "yes" while just under 15% rejected measure A.

When early results were announced Tuesday night, there were loud cheers from the union members that represent the sheriff's deputies.

Sheriff Corpus is accused of fostering a culture of intimidation and retaliation. She's also accused of having an inappropriate intimate relationship with her Chief of Staff.

Corpus has repeatedly denied those allegations and called the special election a political attack.

"I'm being crucified in the public eye for allegations," Corpus told ABC7.

If Measure A passes it would then allow the county supervisors to vote the sheriff out. Four of five supervisors would have to vote in favor of removing her.

ABC7 spoke with Sheriff Corpus's attorney Brad Gates after results started coming in. He said depending on how this goes there could be challenges made to the constitutionality of Measure A but they are weighing all options right now.

The County Registrar's Office said it sent out more than 440,000 ballots to registered voters. Because this is a special election, officials say the turnout will be much smaller.

"Special elections have low voter turnouts as compared to presidential election that may have an 80% turnout; special election can have a 20% turnout-- where we are at right now," said Jim Irizarry, Assistant Chief Elections Officer of San Mateo County.

The next batch of results will be released Thursday afternoon before 4:30 p.m. and some of the county supervisors are expected to respond to the results on Wednesday.

