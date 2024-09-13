  • Watch Now

North Bay high school bomb threat prompts closure of district

Bay City News
Friday, September 13, 2024 5:58PM
MILL VALLEY, Calif. -- Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley received a bomb threat Friday morning, prompting police to respond to the campus to investigate.

Mill Valley police sent an alert shortly after 8:20 a.m. about the threat at the school at 700 Miller Ave.

The Tamalpais Union High School District evacuated and closed all five district campuses as law enforcement investigates. School will not return districtwide on Friday.

Police asked people to not call their department seeking further information because "call-takers are inundated with calls."

ABC7 News contributed to this story.

