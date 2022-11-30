Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Tamalpais High in Mill Valley, school says

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley has been evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, the school said Wednesday.

Mill Valley police said in an alert around 10 a.m. that the students had been evacuated from the school at 700 Miller Ave., and that residents in the surrounding area are being asked to shelter in place.

"In the interest of safety, students will be released immediately, and classes will be canceled for the day while law enforcement sweeps and secures the campus," the school said in a statement.

A reunification center has been set up at the Mill Valley Community Center at 180 Camino Alto in Mill Valley.

Parents can pick up their students at Mill Valley Community Center, unless they have arranged for them to transport themselves home.

Police are urging people to avoid the Tam High campus as law enforcement is on site conducting a search.

