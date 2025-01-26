Thousands of abortion opponents march in annual Walk For Life in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of anti-abortion rights advocates were on the move through San Francisco Saturday for the annual Walk For Life West Coast.

The reelection of President Donald Trump is providing new inspiration for their cause. Abortion rights activists were also there, making their voices heard.

Thousands of anti-abortion rights supporters filling Market Street with their message.

"Abortion is murder," shouted a walk participant.

This is the 21st annual Walk For Life West Coast, the event bringing individuals and religious groups together from across California. Sydney Brooks knows why she's here.

"I know women who've had abortions and I know they regret it, so i decided to come out and hopefully inspire and show the message of hope, there's another option, alternatives," said Brooks.

San Francisco Catholic Archbishop, Salvatore Cordileone spoke to the crowd at Civic Center before the walk.

"You look out at the crowd, you see most of them are young people - I think young people are finally realizing what's going on, abortion destroys a life no question about that, a lot of their generation is not here because of that," said Cordileone.

Abortion opponents say they're feeling inspired by the reelection of President Donald Trump and recent court actions restricting the procedure.

"It's moving the movement in the right direction, but we still have more work to do," said Brooks.

Across the street, abortion rights activists gathered with their own counter protest.

"We oppose the other side in terms of what they are trying to put against us and take away our bodily autonomy, our main message is - everyone has a right what they want to do with their bodies regardless of religious affiliation," said Norma Gallegos from National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice.

Traffic was impacted by the event - Market Street was closed most of Saturday. Detours were in place but there was gridlock in some areas. Traffic returned to normal by late afternoon.