Thousands of classic cars on display this weekend at Alameda County Fairgrounds

More than 3,000 classic cars will be on display at the Goodguys 37th West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend.

More than 3,000 classic cars will be on display at the Goodguys 37th West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend.

More than 3,000 classic cars will be on display at the Goodguys 37th West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend.

More than 3,000 classic cars will be on display at the Goodguys 37th West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 3,000 classic cars will be on display at the Goodguys 37th West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend.

Sean Sullivan took his 1965 Chevy Malibu SS to display.

MORE: 2024 Silicon Valley Auto Show vrooms back to Santa Clara

"Just came out to enjoy the weekend at the Goodguys car show and see some cool cars," Sullivan said.

"It's a full family fun event," said Steven Bunker, of Goodguys Rod & Custom Association. "We have activities for the kids, live autocross racing, industry vendors. And businesses are out here showing their products on display so that these guys can keep these old cars on the road."

MORE: SJ celebrates Cinco de Mayo with parades and city-sponsored lowriding

Chevy Chevelles are being showcased to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the vintage car.

The car show goes on until Sunday and they're expecting over 30,000 people over the weekend.