2024 Silicon Valley Auto Show vrooms back to Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, the latest and most exciting car models are all in one place this weekend.

"Bring your kids, push the buttons, feel the seat, all that kind of stuff. Many brands under one roof," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader who was at the show hosted at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

From Kia and Honda, to Porshe and Aston Martin, each brand was there to showcase their latest and greatest.

The event is sales-free, eliminating pressure from consumers to buy.

"It's easier to just look at cars and get an idea without the harassment," said Nick Ibarra from Santa Clara. "That's what I like about these events."

Moody said Autotrader conducted a survey that showed a good majority of consumers are interested in hybrid vehicles.

"Hybrids kind of come into the picture by saying, 'Hey, this hybrid generates its own electricity,' not have to plug it in, and you're gonna get amazing fuel economy," Moody said.

But that's not to say electric vehicles didn't steal the show.

Many people arrived just after the show started to head straight to the Tesla Cybertruck.

"Anybody who says something like, 'Well, you know, the Cybertruck is just so ugly,' it doesn't matter. They want it because they want it," Moody said. "Tesla has done this thing where they have created such a buzz around their cars, that anybody who disagrees are like, well, you just don't get it."

Still, Teslas were far from the only cars getting plenty of attention.

Volkswagen's ID. Buzz, seen by millions in a Super Bowl ad, brings back an updated version of a classic.

"This is awesome," said Stella from Palo Alto. "If I saw this just downtown or something, I would totally stop and take a photo."

The vehicle is electric and has a vegan interior.

"In the American version, you can purchase this platform as an accessory that reaches the same level as that second row," said Volkswagen Product specialist Alexis Bach. "You could turn it into a camper, you can stick a mattress back there, and then you have this extra cargo space as well."

Volkswagen says the ID. Buzz will be available this fall.

There are nearly a dozen manufacturers at the show with many different cars available for the public to see.

