Will solar-powered vehicles ever be a thing? A California company looks to make it reality

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A question was being asked when electric vehicles started growing in popularity: what if these cars could charge on solar power?
One company, Aptera Motors, has made it a mission to bring these types of vehicles to the roads.
MORE: Contra Costa Co. to install 28-mile micro-transit system with autonomous vehicles
Steve Fambro, co-founder of the California-based company, joined ABC7 News to talk about the future of solar-powered electric vehicles.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live