  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Will solar-powered vehicles ever be a thing? A California company looks to make it reality

Kumasi Aaron Image
ByKumasi Aaron KGO logo
Thursday, February 1, 2024 8:41PM
Here's how a CA company looks to make solar-powered cars a reality
Steve Fambro, co-founder of California-based Aptera Motors, joined ABC7 News to talk about the future of solar-powered electric vehicles.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A question was being asked when electric vehicles started growing in popularity: what if these cars could charge on solar power?

One company, Aptera Motors, has made it a mission to bring these types of vehicles to the roads.

MORE: Contra Costa Co. to install 28-mile micro-transit system with autonomous vehicles

Steve Fambro, co-founder of the California-based company, joined ABC7 News to talk about the future of solar-powered electric vehicles.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW