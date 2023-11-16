Toyota Prius named as MotorTrend's 2024 Car of the Year

MotorTrend revealed their selection for the 2024 Car of the Year Thursday morning.

The American automobile magazine called the car "the gold-standard hybrid."

"The new Prius has proven itself the best new car on the market for the first time in 20 years," the company said on social media.

It's the first time since 2004 the Prius has been named Car of the Year.

"It's remarkable how much we wrote about that game-changing 2004 Prius that still applies to its Car of the Year-winning successor two decades later," according to MotorTrend.