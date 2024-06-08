Start your engines! NASCAR weekend returns to Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, start your engines! NASCAR weekend has arrived at Sonoma Raceway, and die-hard fans from the Bay Area and beyond are definitely here for it.

You've got to hear it to believe it: the sound of NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway. These super-charged stock cars are hitting speeds of 160 mph on a track full of twists and turns.

"We are expecting a full house this weekend, three days of racing, four races," said Brandy Falconer from Sonoma Raceway.

"We've been coming here since, 2003. Camp at 50 acres," said Steve Rexford.

'50 acres' is the RV camp is where Steve Rexford and family from Novato settle in for three days of racing. It's a tradition.

"I bring the whole family, my friends. My son brings his friends -- there's ten of us. We have a good time, enjoy the race weekend. This is perfect," said Steve Rexford.

"Honestly, it's just a community here. I love it. Everyone is here for a party and a good time, so many cool people," said Gabriel Rexford.

In the pit, cars are getting a quick once-over by crews before returning to the track,

We found, 13-year-old Cameron Carraway from Castro Valley checking things out. We first met Carraway last year when he was becoming a rising star on the junior stock car circuit. He expects to be racing here one day.

"Yeah, I'm still following my dream, hopefully being a future NASCAR Cup Series driver, still going strong for it. It's something I've loved my entire life," Carraway said.

NASCAR fans know there are a few must-haves if you're coming here: sunglasses and ear protection -- because it's super loud.

"That engine roar keeps us awake," said Orville Maen.

Maen from Vallejo brought his son, Oakley, to experience the same thrills he had as a kid.

"I want to show him, this is what I grew up with from my father and grandfather to my generation. This is America right here. This is freedom," Maen said.

NASCAR weekend culminates with the Toyota Save Mart 350 on Sunday.