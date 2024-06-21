Cruise fined for delaying report on SF robotaxi dragging incident that severely injured woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cruise is facing the maximum penalty possible after failing to quickly report info on a crash in San Francisco.

The California Public Utilities Commission says Cruise will pay $112,500 for withholding information about the October crash.

That's when a woman was hit by car in downtown and knocked into a robotaxi.

The robotaxi ended up dragging her 20 feet.

It led to the suspension of Cruise operations in California and a recall of its vehicles.