Woman seriously injured after being hit by driver in SF, then trapped under Cruise car: company

A woman is seriously injured after being struck by a Cruise autonomous car in San Francisco Monday night, officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman is seriously injured after being struck by a human-driven car that "launched" her in front of a Cruise autonomous car in San Francisco Monday night, the robotaxi company said.

Police say at 9:31 p.m., officers responded to 5th and Market Streets and discovered a female pedestrian trapped under a Cruise vehicle.

San Francisco Fire Department tells ABC7 News they had to use the "jaws of life" to lift the car off of the woman, who was trapped underneath.

The victim was transported to SF General Hospital with "multiple traumatic injuries," according to SFFD.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Cruise explained that another driver hit the woman, sending her into the Cruise, before leaving the scene.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 2, a human-driven vehicle struck a pedestrian while traveling in the lane immediately to the left of a Cruise AV. The initial impact was severe and launched the pedestrian directly in front of the AV.



The AV then braked aggressively to minimize the impact. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and at the request of the police the AV was kept in place.



Our heartfelt concern and focus is the wellbeing of the person who was injured and we are actively working with police to help identify the responsible driver."

Fire officials say this is "the most serious" incident that they are aware of involving an autonomous vehicle.

They tell us it's extremely early and they're looking into several factors.

"There's a number of different concerns when we have motor vehicles at intersections, high speed intersections, pedestrians, lighting, nighttime - there's a lot of different factors that can come together to cause injuries," SFFD Rescue Captain Justin Schorr said.

Police say the vehicle did not have an occupant at the time of the collision, and it remained on scene.

SFFD says Cruise is in contact with law enforcement.

The SFPD Traffic Division is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

