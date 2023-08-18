VIDEO: Driverless Cruise car collides with SF fire truck, injuring passenger, company says

Cruise says that one of their driverless cars carrying a passenger entered the intersection on a green light and was hit by a fire truck on the way to an emergency scene.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driverless Cruise car and a fire truck crashed in San Francisco late Thursday night, sending one passenger to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of Turk and Polk in the city's Tenderloin district after 10 p.m.

Video shows the Cruise car with its passenger side doors smashed in after colliding with a San Francisco Fire Department truck responding to a call nearby.

Cruise posted on social media Friday morning that one of their cars entered the intersection on a green light and was struck by an emergency vehicle on the way to an emergency scene.

One passenger was in the car, who Cruise says was treated and has non-severe injuries.

"We are investigating to better understand our AVs performance, and will be in touch with the City of San Francisco about the event," Cruise posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The company posted that its primary concern is the rider and their welfare, saying they're mindful of the first responders and anyone affected by the incident.

This collision happened about a week after CPUC voted to allow Cruise and Waymo to expand robotaxi services in the city, allowing them to charge for driverless rides around the clock.

These types of incidents are the reason some oppose the expansion.

The San Francisco Fire Chief has been vocal about opposing expanding robotaxi service in the city and San Francisco officials are calling on California regulators to pump the brakes, citing safety issues.

Waymo will start charging for rides 24/7 on Monday and Cruise is already accepting fares.

