SFFD chief is fed up with robotaxis interfering with firefighters on the job

San Francisco fire chief says driverless robotaxis are causing major problems at emergency scenes as they interfere with first responders on the job.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Autonomous vehicles are making headlines in San Francisco and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Robotaxis are being hotly debated as some of them occasionally have problems. We've reported on them stopping for no reason at intersections and according to San Francisco's Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, firefighters are encountering at least one robotaxi every single day.

She says at some point, this going to have deadly consequences.

"The biggest concern is that someone is going to get really severely injured or killed because we cannot properly respond to an incident," Chief Nicholson said. "Or if they can get in the way at an incident. We've really gotten lucky so far, but it's only a matter of time before something really, really catastrophic happens."

