Days after state approval, driverless cars cause disruptions in SF

In a social media post, Cruise blamed Outside Lands for disrupting its wireless bandwidth connectivity. Some say that's no excuse as the robotaxis are now authorized to give rides 24/7.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's only been a few days since the California Public Utilities Commission gave the OK for Cruise and Waymo to begin charging for 24/7 robotaxi rides and they're already having some major issues.

This historic green light was given just a day before Outside Lands which is one of San Francisco's biggest music festivals, with more than 250,000 tickets sold in advance.

Ten driverless cars stalled in the busy North Beach area Friday night, creating gridlock.

"The traffic backed all the way up to Columbus and Broadway," Aaron Peskin, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors said.

In a social media post on "X", formerly known as Twitter, Cruise blamed Outside Lands for disrupting its wireless bandwidth connectivity.

Supervisor Peskin says that's no excuse.

"Frankly, we don't want to see increased deployment until the rough edges of this otherwise amazing technology have been worked out," Peskin said.

Video from earlier in the day on Friday also shows a driverless car interfering in a fire response.

"Sometimes, it's like oh what is this person doing?" Warren Liang, a San Francisco resident said. "I look over and oh, there's no person! Wow, ok cool cool cool. It works but sometimes it's a little creepy because it's like wow, there's no one in there."

The stories continue for Dimere Smith, a contractor for Lyft who helps organize the ride-share areas outside of festivals like Outside Lands.

"We have the cages that are blocking off the streets so people can cross and there was a car in front of one of the cages for like an hour, it was just sitting there, wasn't moving and then when the tag team showed up, they're like oh we came out here for this specific car," Smith said. "It's like, yeah, it's been sitting here!"

But it came at time when thousands were leaving the festival at the same time.

"This is a major event, there's a lot of people around, it's kind of dangerous to have cars that are unmanned that don't have the proper technology right away," he said.

"I feel like the Cruises go slower, they're less aggressive drivers," Clarissa Kamajaya, a San Francisco resident who regularly uses Cruise said.

Despite that, some festival-goers say they prefer the driverless option.

"I low-key feel safer because like ride shares sometimes speed a lot, especially sometimes going up hills, I don't know, I feel like really dizzy, with all of the stopping and going," Kamajaya said.

And Supervisor Peskin says the city and county will be taking steps this week for redress from the decision to green light robotaxi's made by the state's Public Utilities Commission.

"It could lead to catastrophe and so I'm calling on Governor Newsom to do something about this because the local government has no control," Peskin said. "We have no ability to regulate, we have no laws that we're allowed to pass, this is all pre-empted by the state."