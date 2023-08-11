ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez tried out one of Waymo's self-driving vehicles for the first time. Watch as the ride takes a strange turn.

Waymo, Cruise now open to public in SF: Here's how to take a ride

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Robtotaxis got the green light to operate around the clock in San Francisco, so how can you give it a try?

Here's what you need to know if you want to start riding with Cruise or Waymo: (Note: Since this approval just happened Thursday night some of these steps may change, but we will update this story regularly so that it has the best information.)

How to ride with Waymo and Cruise

According to Cruise's website, passengers must join their waitlist to get access to the vehicles. It requires you to provide them with some personal information.

Waymo's website also requires passengers to join a waitlist to get access to their app.

Here's how to join the Waymo waitlist.

Here's how to join the Cruise waitlist..

It's not clear with this authorization if the waitlists will continue to be a part of the process, but if you want to get immediate access it's probably the quickest way to get it.

Download the Waymo One and Cruise Apps

After you join the waitlist, you will eventually get an e-mail with an invite code to activate each app.

If you haven't already, you will then need to download the apps.

Cruise app: (Apple App Store) (Android).

Waymo One app: (Apple App Store) (Android).

Once you've downloaded and activated the apps you will have to finish setting your profile, but you will then be ready to roll.

Like other rideshare apps, you will need to have a credit card connected to your account to pay for the rides.

According to Cruise's website, the fares are calculated by estimated time and distance similar to the way rideshare companies calculate their fares.

