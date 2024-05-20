Cruise reaches settlement with woman severely injured by robotaxi in San Francisco, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cruise reached a settlement with a woman who was severely injured by one of the company's robotaxis, according to a new report.
The exact terms of the agreement have not been revealed.
The woman was hit by a regular vehicle back October.
The impact threw her into the path of a driverless car at 5th and Market Streets in San Francisco.
RELATED: GM's Cruise recalling all 950 robotaxis after SF pedestrian dragging incident
She was then pinned under the car as it attempted to pull over.
Cruise said the incident was caused by a software malfunction.
The incident led the DMV to suspend Cruise's driverless taxi license in San Francisco.