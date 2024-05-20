  • Watch Now

Cruise reaches settlement with woman severely injured by robotaxi in San Francisco, report says

KGO logo
Monday, May 20, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cruise reached a settlement with a woman who was severely injured by one of the company's robotaxis, according to a new report.

The exact terms of the agreement have not been revealed.

The woman was hit by a regular vehicle back October.

The impact threw her into the path of a driverless car at 5th and Market Streets in San Francisco.

She was then pinned under the car as it attempted to pull over.

Cruise said the incident was caused by a software malfunction.

The incident led the DMV to suspend Cruise's driverless taxi license in San Francisco.

