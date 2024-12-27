ReStore Oakland hosts 'Free Furniture Friday' with thousands of donated goods up for grabs

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Habitat for Humanity ReStore Oakland is hosting a "Free Furniture Friday" on Dec. 27.

It's hoping to clear out part of its warehouse to make room for new donations.

"Oh no way. The sauna's going? This one's fun," said Cain Cabrera, a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity ReStore East Bay/Silicon Valley.

No matter what you need, chances are, you can probably find it at ReStore Oakland, according to Cabrera.

"Free couch, totally free," he said. "Oh look at that. I found a tub."

On Friday, thousands of items marked with a "Free Furniture Friday" label will be yours for the taking.

ReStore needs the community's help to make room for new donations.

"It's a bit of a win-win for everyone involved, so for us, we get to create inventory space. We allow more donations to come in, so we can help service the community," he said. "At the other time, we get to have people come into our store, see what we have to offer, see what they can provide for the community."

All proceeds from items still marked for sale go right back to the community.

"It helps us build homes for our community. That's the biggest thing, homeownership needs to happen for everyone. Everyone deserves a decent place to live," he said.

The free items include thousands of pieces of art donated by a San Francisco Museum.

"They just had them in sitting in the back. They're like 'we need space,'" he said.

What's perhaps the most important job of all...

"Today, I am marking all the furniture that I can down for the Free Furniture Friday," said Locksley Wanlass, an assistant manager of ReStore Oakland. "There's a lot of things that I know have been here for a while and that's kind of how we're choosing. Furniture is so expensive now, it's crazy. So, it's nice to be able to help people all the time."

All while helping to "reduce, reuse and recycle."

"One less thing for the landfill. One less thing to go into the trash. it's just great all around," Cabrera said.

"Free Furniture Friday" goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 at 9235 San Leandro Street in Oakland.