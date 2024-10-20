Thousands participate in the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimer's

More than 2,000 people participated in the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 in San Francisco including members of the ABC7 family.

Thousands participate in the SF Walk to End Alzheimer's

Thousands participate in the SF Walk to End Alzheimer's More than 2,000 people participated in the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 in San Francisco including members of the ABC7 family.

Thousands participate in the SF Walk to End Alzheimer's More than 2,000 people participated in the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 in San Francisco including members of the ABC7 family.

Thousands participate in the SF Walk to End Alzheimer's More than 2,000 people participated in the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 in San Francisco including members of the ABC7 family.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 2,000 people participated in the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 in San Francisco on Saturday including members of the ABC7 family.

This is the "ABC7 Memory Makers" seventh time participating.

Our very own ABC7 News I-Team reporter Melanie Woodrow emceed the event.

Nearly 720,000 people are living Alzheimer's or some form of dementia in California.

There is currently no cure.

The San Francisco walk has raised more than $784,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Funds go to research, support and care programs.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Walk to End Alzheimer's - Silicon Valley

ABC7 News anchor Amanda Del Castillo and South Bay reporter Zach Fuentes emceed the event at Lake Cunningham Park.

Participants raised nearly $2 million to help in the fight against Alzheimer's at another walk in the Bay Area.

The 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's took place in Silicon Valley back on September 28.

ABC7 News anchor Amanda Del Castillo and South Bay reporter Zach Fuentes emceed the event at Lake Cunningham Park.

More than 2,000 people took part walking either a one mile or three mile route around the park.