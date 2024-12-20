Top Oakland leaders say city 'needs' Barbara Lee as mayor in new letter

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A coalition of elected officials and community leaders are asking outgoing Congresswoman Barbara Lee to run for Oakland mayor, in an open letter published Thursday.

After the November recall of its mayor Sheng Thao, the group wrote that Oakland is facing "a crisis of leadership." A void they believe would be best filled by Lee.

"Our city needs someone who can restore integrity to the office of the Mayor, unite us in a time of division, and help us address critical issues around the budget, public safety, housing, and inequity in our Town," the letter said. "We need someone who can bring the new ideas, policies, resources and opportunities that the people of Oakland deserve. That person is Barbara Lee."

The group describes itself as a mix of "business, labor, community, government, and faith leaders who rarely agree on things," but says they are coalescing due to "extraordinary times" the city of Oakland is experiencing.

Signers include outgoing city councilmembers: Dan Kalb, Treva Reid and Nikki Fortunado Bas - Oakland's interim mayor before she is sworn in as an Alameda County supervisor next month. Prominent labor leaders also signed their names: Keith D. Brown, executive secretary-treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council; Andreas Cluver, secretary-treasurer of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Alameda County; Seth Olyer, vice president of Oakland Firefighters IAFF Local 55; and Debra Jan Grabelle, executive director of IFPTE Local 21.

Community organizer Saabir Lockett said their self-organized group came together through shared concerns, and hope, about the future of Oakland.

"We're coming together because we believe in the resiliency of the community and its ability to thrive with bright leadership," he said. "Barbara Lee has consistently demonstrated courage to make really tough decisions."

Difficult choices will lie ahead for whomever gets the keys to the city, as Oakland faces a $130 million budget deficit.

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier said that if Lee decides to enter the race, she'd be an immediate frontrunner, but notes the job would be full of hard decisions.

"Barbara Lee is at the senior end of the chain in Washington. Her life is pretty much a magic carpet ride coming back here," he said. "She's one of more than 400 congressional people who makes a decision on any given day in Oakland. She would be the one - it's going to be a very rough and bumpy road."

A spokesperson for Lee said she is "weighing all her options."

Lee is not the only person considering running for mayor. Former NFL and Berkely star Marshawn Lynch said on his podcast with Gov. Gavin Newsom that has not ruled out that option. Former City Councilmember Loren Taylor is officially running for mayor again and a former Thao staffer, Renia Webb, launched her campaign last week. Republican Mindy Pechenuk has also thrown her hat in the ring.

A special election to find Thao's permanent replacement will take place in April.