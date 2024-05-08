Transamerica Pyramid illuminated? Here's a look at ongoing renovations to iconic SF skyscraper

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 1972, San Francisco's skyline dramatically changed with the completion of the Transamerica Pyramid. This was to the thrill of some and the objection of others.

And now, the 853-foot modernist skyscraper is going through a renovation and rebirth.

ABC7's media partner, The San Francisco Standard, has an inside look in a new article.

SF Standard reporter Astrid Kane joined ABC7 for an interview on what he saw from that exclusive birds-eye view.