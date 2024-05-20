San Francisco tourism CEO steps down as city continues recovery efforts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As San Francisco tourism continues to recover from the pandemic, the person who leads the city's tourism efforts is stepping down.

Beck took control of the office as tourism rebounded in San Francisco, with more than 23 million visitors last year -- a 5.2% increase over 2022.

Anna Marie Presutti, the vice president and general manager of Hotel Nikko, will serve as interim president and CEO.