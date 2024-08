Unverified bomb threat being investigated at Willow Glen High School in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police said on Thursday they were investigating an unverified bomb threat call at Willow Glen High School.

The incident was reported at 2:43 p.m.

Students were evacuated as a precaution as authorities cleared the campus.

Parents were instructed to pick up students on Cherry Avenue.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.