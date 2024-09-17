  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bay Area PG&E customer finds out he's been paying neighbor's bill for up to 18 years

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 11:40PM
Bay Area PG&E customer charged for neighbor's bill for 18 years
A Vacaville PG&E customer has been paying for someone else's electricity bills, and it may have been going on for 18 years.

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Solano County man noticed something strange with his utility bill. It turned out, he's been paying for someone else's meter -- and it may have been going on for 18 years.

Ken Wilson lives alone in an apartment.

When his bill spiked a few months ago, he tried to cut back, even buying a device to tell him how many watts his appliances were using.

The bill stayed high, finally he called PG&E.

MORE: State regulators unanimously approve PG&E's 4th rate hike for 2024

Turns out, he's been paying the bill for the unit next door, possibly since 2006.

"Even after I turned off my breakers, I kept going outside to check my meter to see if it was still running and it was still running. And I couldn't believe it," Wilson said.

PG&E has owned up to the mistake, and says it is committed to making it right.

Though, it has not said exactly how.

This is probably a rare occurrence, but here's a tip just in case: the meter ID number is listed on the monthly bill, so it might be a good idea to check to make sure they match.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW