Incoming Bay Area rain not dampening Veteran's Day spirit, will reduce wildfire risk

Veteran's Day celebrations will still be taking place in the Bay Area, despite the rainy forecast.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, rain is good news for firefighters who say the approaching weather system will greatly reduce the risk of wildfire after a long summer season. In the meantime, some local Veteran's Day celebrations are still on track to move forward, rain or shine.

Rain is headed back to the Bay Area Monday and local firefighters are happy to see it.

"This will be a really good thing for us as we turn the corner on fire season," said Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Stornetta.

He says there's still plenty of dry grass and brush out there to burn, but November rain could help pause and reduce the wildfire risk after a busy fire season.

"Obviously, the rain we get is a welcome sign for us as we look to possibly end fire season but until we start seeing green grass growing on the hill, we maintain our readiness," Stornetta said.

He hopes the public will stay wildfire vigilant.

Petaluma's Veteran's Day Parade is one of the largest in Northern California. This year, there's a warning for spectators.

"If you're coming out, bring an umbrella," said Joe Noriel.

With hundreds taking part, parade organizer Noriel says rain delays are not an option.

"The parade goes rain or shine. Our community loves its veterans, so we don't expect any downturn in participation. Our veterans will be here. They've seen far worse conditions," Noriel said.

We've got a wide variety of tarps, ranging from light duty to heavy duty," said Adam Evans at Garrett Ace Hardware in Windsor.

Tarps, flashlights and rain-ready items are starting to sell.

Evans says it's never too early to get rain ready.

"I would say do the prep before it starts pouring. People can prevent water damage," Evans said.