VP Kamala Harris to announce her running mate Tuesday as 3 possible picks get attention

All eyes are now on Vice President Kamala Harris who is set to announce her running mate on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has now officially been selected as the Democratic Party's Presidential Nominee.

This comes two weeks before the Democratic National Convention.

All eyes are now on Harris who is set to announce her running mate on Tuesday.

The three possible picks getting all the attention: Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"I've got no inside track on who she is going to chose," said California Senator Laphonza Butler, who we spoke with on ABC7 News at 3 p.m. Butler said this pick is solely being made by Harris.

"But I know for sure that the Vice President thinks about the people of this country first and foremost and so she's looking for a governing partner whose going to share that priority," said Sen. Butler.

A thought echoed by U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi on Good Morning America.

"Not just about who can help win but who can help serve and lead - and whose confidence she trusts, she has confidence in and trusts," said Pelosi.

When pressed on Walz, Shapiro, and Kelly during her CNN afternoon appearance, Pelosi said this"

"Tim Walz is wonderful. He was chair of our veterans affairs committee. Governor of Pennsylvania is remarkable, and a real star. And I understand Mark Kelly may still be in the running for what MK said, but as she said it's who she feels the most comfort level with in terms of governance."

While governance is important, professors we spoke with believe there is quite a bit to who can best help Harris win.

"Kamala Harris is looking to see which one of these candidates will help either get people who are either going to stay home for the polls, or get those wobbler voters who weren't sure who to vote for, put them in her column," said Jessica Levinson who is a law professor and political commentator at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

Harris has spent the weekend interviewing candidates. It's likely she'll announce her pick Tuesday just as she goes on the offensive with rallies scheduled this week in battleground states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada.