Vigil honors Alexis Gabe 3 years after killing as family's hope for justice runs out

Sunday marked three years since Alexis Gabe was killed and her family continues to keep her memory alive as they fight for justice.

Sunday marked three years since Alexis Gabe was killed and her family continues to keep her memory alive as they fight for justice.

Sunday marked three years since Alexis Gabe was killed and her family continues to keep her memory alive as they fight for justice.

Sunday marked three years since Alexis Gabe was killed and her family continues to keep her memory alive as they fight for justice.

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Sunday marked three years since Alexis Gabe was killed and her family continues to keep her memory alive as they search for justice.

The 24-year-old Oakley woman was last seen at her ex-boyfriend's home in Antioch in January 2022. Investigators believe her ex-boyfriend killed her and disposed of her remains in garbage bags in the Sierra foothills.

Gabe's family and community held a vigil Sunday and while the candles were lit, there's still no closure for Gabe's parents.

Officers killed the ex-boyfriend while trying to make an arrest, leaving the family looking for justice and last week they say they lost their last hope.

MORE: Alexis Gabe's family upset at DA's decision not to charge mother of accused killer

The mother of Alexis Gabe's ex-boyfriend who's suspected in her 2022 death will not face charges as an accessory to the crime.

"It's still really hurts every day to wake up without my daughter," Alexis' mother Rowena Gabe said. "The painful is the DA taking the opportunity for us to have closure. That's unfair."

Contra Costa County's District Attorney announced there was not enough evidence to charge the ex-boyfriend's mother with accessory after the fact.

"We just couldn't believe what was happening, what they were saying," Alexis' father Gwyn Gabe said. "I said, with all the evidence, with all the substantial evidence that we presented to them, and they're still saying it's not enough."

The Gabe's say they plan on joining efforts to recall Contra Costa County's DA, which formally got underway last summer but has not yet qualified for the ballot.

MORE: Police reveal gruesome details in finding of Alexis Gabe remains

Amid the tears, there's determination to honor their daughter's legacy.

"I mean, this day is actually Alexis's anniversary of her passing, but we transformed it into a day of giving, a day of compassion and community engagement," Gwyn Gabe said.

Friends and family gathered at her memorial bench in Oakley, marking their second "Kindness Day" in Alexis's honor.

"She's a loving person there's no doubt," Rowena Gabe said. "Always happy and smiling and that's how we want all the community to remember her."

"We believe spreading kindness is the one thing we can do," Gwyn Gabe said. "And I know times are tough but if people can just pause for a day and do something kind for someone."