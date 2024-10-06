Cal student makes $100,000 field goal during ESPN's 'College GameDay' at UC Berkeley wearing vans

In addition to winning for himself, the kick also raised $600,000 for Hurricane Helene relief

UC Berkeley student Daniel Villasenor made a 33-yard field goal on his second attempt during the "College GameDay" broadcast on ESPN Saturday morning.

UC Berkeley student Daniel Villasenor made a 33-yard field goal on his second attempt during the "College GameDay" broadcast on ESPN Saturday morning.

UC Berkeley student Daniel Villasenor made a 33-yard field goal on his second attempt during the "College GameDay" broadcast on ESPN Saturday morning.

UC Berkeley student Daniel Villasenor made a 33-yard field goal on his second attempt during the "College GameDay" broadcast on ESPN Saturday morning.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Did you see this incredible field goal worth $100,000 kicked down by a Cal student wearing vans?

Daniel Villasenor made an amazing 33-yard field goal on his second attempt during the "College GameDay broadcast on ESPN" Saturday morning.

With astonishment, ESPN's Pat McAfee yelled, "Damn Daniel! Damn Daniel!"

Villasenor missed his first attempt for a $75,000 prize, but McAfee gave Villasenor a second chance for an even higher prize.

Villasenor is a civil engineering major at UC Berkeley, according to our media partners at The Bay Area News Group.

He told The Mercury News that he used to play soccer for Livermore High School, but had never kicked footballs from that distance.

MORE: Thousands cheer on Cal at the 1st ESPN College GameDay in Berkeley: Here's a look

He said he had been at the campus since 11 p.m. Friday and didn't have any sleep.

He only had a donut.

The memorable moment happened before the Golden Bears took on the Miami Hurricanes Saturday night.

MORE: ESPN's College GameDay: Cal, Miami matchup leads to smack talk and rivalry at ABC7

Video of his field goal went viral on social media. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the video on X garnered 2.2 million views.

In addition to winning $100,000 for himself, the kick also raised $600,000 for Hurricane Helene relief.

"College GameDay" goes to different college locations every week, but this is the first time in its 30 year plus history, the show went to Cal.