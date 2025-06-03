PG&E delays reopening of Moss Landing battery facility after discovering leak

PG&E is delaying when they will reactivate their battery storage facility in Moss Landing following a fire at neighboring Vistra Energy.

PG&E is delaying when they will reactivate their battery storage facility in Moss Landing following a fire at neighboring Vistra Energy.

PG&E is delaying when they will reactivate their battery storage facility in Moss Landing following a fire at neighboring Vistra Energy.

PG&E is delaying when they will reactivate their battery storage facility in Moss Landing following a fire at neighboring Vistra Energy.

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KGO) -- PG &E is delaying when they will reactivate their battery storage facility in Moss Landing.

Video shows the Tesla megapack battery storage systems that they have there. All the equipment has been shut down since January, when a massive fire tore through the Vistra Energy facility next door.

ABC7 spoke with PG &E Communications representative Paul Doherty.

RELATED: Another fire at Moss Landing battery facility raises health and air quality concerns

"We've also conducted in collaboration with Tesla extensive inspection and cleanup including vacuuming out all of the particulates that were distributed as a result of the fire. So soot and ash," Doherty said.

PG &E said on June 1 they started turning the batteries back on but discovered a leak in a cooling system.

"What we found in our phased approach and conservative testing approach to bring the system back online is exactly why we take such a measured approach, right, so we can identify any kind of equipment issues and ensure the safe operation of this facility," Doherty said.

The delay for repairs is welcome news to local officials, who say it is too soon for the plant to turn on again.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis authored a bill that restores battery energy storage system facilities permitting authority to local residents.

RELATED: 'Light smoke' coming from Moss Landing battery facility; residents asked to close windows

"I sent a letter last week asking that PG &E stay completely offline until they have submitted their full report for emergency planning under SB38 that I co-authored, as well as share the results of their own independent investigation post Moss Landing fire," Addis said.

Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church said, in part, "I still believe that they should not reopen the facility until the cause of the Vistra fire has been determined."

On Monday, Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties released results from their community survey.

The objective was to gather concerns related to health during and after the fire.

MORE: Moss Landing battery plant fire: Environmentalist Erin Brockovich, residents file lawsuit

Of around 1,500 respondents, 82% reported one or more symptoms. The most common complaints were headache, sore throat and cough.

They were the highest in the area directly around Moss Landing.

"Understandably the community is very, very concerned," Addis said.

According to Vistra's website, the process of de-linking what's left of its facility is complete, and battery removal is under planning and permitting.

RELATED: Monterey Co. battery plant fire raises air quality, toxic metal concerns as images capture aftermath