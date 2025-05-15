Stephen Curry rocks small Bay Area brand LACES courtside, sparking a hat frenzy

Despite the frenzy, Chu says the best part isn't the celebrity attention

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A small Bay Area brand has gone from side hustle to viral sensation, thanks to NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

Jeff Chu is the director of operations for Chu and Waters, a CPA and financial advisory firm by day. He was stunned when his phone began blowing up earlier this month during the Western Conference Semifinals.

The reason? An injured Curry was spotted courtside wearing a hat from Chu's side hustle project, a brand called LACES. The bold upside down "Bay Area" logo made quite the splash.

"I see Steph with the hat on and I thought, 'Oh my God!'" Chu recalled. "It sold out in a couple of minutes. We had to put everything on pre-order."

Since launching LACES just a year and a half ago, s caps were worn by top-tier athletes like 49ers stars Fred Warner, Kyle Juszczyk, and George Kittle, Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner, and players from Bay FC. But the Curry moment gave LACES a massive boost, with sales explosion 10,000% overnight.

"It literally was the best-case scenario," said Chu.

But LACES is more than a fashion-forward sportswear brand. It's also a platform for empowering college athletes through name, image, likeness opportunities - even for those who aren't household names.

"LACES gives NIL opportunities to every single athlete," said Jamie Pope, a Division I tennis player at Santa Clara University and LACES' community manager. "Not just the top-ranked ones who are going pro."

For Pope, the experience has been transformative. In addition to earning income through the brand, she and other student athletes get hands-on involvement in product design, marketing, and brand building.

Chu says these are skills that go far beyond the court, field, or school.

"We're trying to create real-world experiences that actually translate to the job market".

The now-iconic upside down "Bay Area" hat isn't just about style - it symbolizes LACES' mission to flip the script on NIL by starting from the bottom up.

Despite the frenzy, Chu says the best part isn't the celebrity attention.

"As excited as I am about Steph, my favorite player, growing up in the Bay... what excites me most is that he brought awareness to these athletes and elevated them."

Hats are available at the LACES website with the now famous upside down Bay Area hat on backorder until early July.